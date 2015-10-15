BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 ERICSSON
* Ericsson intends to acquire software developer Ericpol
* Ericpol is a long-time supplier to Ericsson
* Says approximately 2,000 employees will join Ericsson
* Says to acquire Polish and Ukrainian operations of Ericpol
* Says has concluded a preliminary share purchase agreement for the acquisition of Ericpol's operations in Poland and Ukraine
* Says the acquisition is expected to take place during the first quarter of 2016, pending, among other things, customary regulatory approvals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason