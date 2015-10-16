US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 16 Essentra Plc :
* Has signed an agreement to acquire pharmaceutical packaging assets of Kamsri Printing & Packaging Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed consideration
* Completion of transaction is expected by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide