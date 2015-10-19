Oct 19 Skanska Ab

* Says invests USD 26 M, about SEK 220 M, in multi-family tower in Boston, U.S.

* Skanska will develop and build the new 17-story, 17,000 square meter residential building, which will feature 212 units, 650 square meter of retail space and two parking levels

* A joint venture between Skanska USA Commercial Development and Prudential Real Estate Investors has awarded a contract to Skanska USA Building, the construction manager, for $88 mln

* which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the fourth quarter 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)