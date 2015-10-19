Oct 19 Softcat Limited IPO-SOFT.L

* Softcat limited a leading uk it infrastructure and services provider, today announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering on the london stock exchange

* Global offer will consist of sale of shares currently held by founders of softcat, senior members of management team, and certain current and former employees company will not receive any of proceeds of global offer.

* Mmediately following admission, company is expected to have a free float of at least 25 per cent.

* Admission is expected in november 2015, after which softcat expects to be eligible for inclusion in ftse uk index series at quarterly review in march 2016

* Credit Suisse International and Jefferies International Limited acting as Joint Sponsors, Joint Global Co-ordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)