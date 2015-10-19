Oct 19 Nokia Corporation :
* says receives clearance from China's Ministry Of Commerce
for proposed acquisition Of Alcatel-Lucent
* Says clearance in China completes material antitrust
review process required for transaction
* Says Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent will continue to cooperate
with French government to obtain formal approval from ministry
of economy, after which Nokia will proceed with filing of
previously announced public exchange offer
* Says once offer period opens, proposed deal will remain
subject to approval by Nokia shareholders and successful closing
of exchange offer, and is expected to close in first half of
2016
