BRIEF-Soup Restaurant Group Ltd posts Q1 revenue S$10.5 million, up 0.8 percent
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 20 ASOS
* Group revenue up 18%
* UK retail sales up 27%; international retail sales up 11% (at constant currency 17%)
* 9.9 million active customers at 31 August 2015, up 13% on prior year
* Gross margin up 20bps
* Profit before tax of £47.5m (2014: £46.9m)
* Cash and cash equivalents of £119.2m (2014: £74.3m)
* Trading year to date has started well and preparations are at an advanced stage for peak season
* We currently anticipate sales growth for new financial year of c.20%, gross margin investment of up to 50bps and a similar EBIT margin to financial year just ended
* We remain focussed on achieving our next staging post of £2.5bn sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Qtrly profit attributable S$363,000 versus s$703,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue for group was $1.130 billion in 1q 2017, an increase of $181.3 million or 19.1%