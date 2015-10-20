Oct 20 ASOS

* Group revenue up 18%

* UK retail sales up 27%; international retail sales up 11% (at constant currency 17%)

* 9.9 million active customers at 31 August 2015, up 13% on prior year

* Gross margin up 20bps

* Profit before tax of £47.5m (2014: £46.9m)

* Cash and cash equivalents of £119.2m (2014: £74.3m)

* Trading year to date has started well and preparations are at an advanced stage for peak season

* We currently anticipate sales growth for new financial year of c.20%, gross margin investment of up to 50bps and a similar EBIT margin to financial year just ended

* We remain focussed on achieving our next staging post of £2.5bn sales