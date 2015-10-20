Oct 20 Biotest AG :

* Announces to make impairments on Oct. 20 totalling 84 million euros ($95.26 million), leading to a negative third-quarter result (EBIT Q1-Q3 2015: -82 million euros)

* Impairment primarily relates to company's U.S. therapy activities, including write-off of production facilities and parts of buildings in the U.S.

* Expects a significantly improved result for 4th quarter of 2015

* Is expecting an EBIT between 5 million and 10 million euros for 4th quarter of year 2015