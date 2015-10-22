Oct 22 Bulten AB

* Says acquires industrial and office property in Hallstahammar

* Says total preliminary purchase price for indirect acquisition of property amounts to SEK 113.3 million

* Says in connection with acquisition Bulten will utilise a property credit of SEK 55 million of total general credit of SEK 460 million from current creditors

* Says will have a positive impact on Bulten's results with an annual operating profit improvement of approximately SEK 8 million from 2016

* Says the deal will annually improve the business' operating cash flow with SEK 13 million