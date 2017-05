Oct 23 Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd :

* Resolved on Thursday to propose a new share issue of up to a maximum of approximately 588 million Swedish crowns ($69.6 million)

* Says new capital raised will be deployed in current investments

* Subscription price is set at SEK 1.00

($1 = 8.4431 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)