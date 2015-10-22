Oct 22 Wereldhave NV :

* Gross rental income for first nine months of 2015 rose 54.6 percent to 150.0 million euros ($167.28 million)

* EPRA occupancy of shopping centre portfolio dropped slightly to 93.3 pct as at Sept. 30, mainly due to acquisition of nine shopping centres in Netherlands

* For year 2015, a direct result is anticipated between 3.20 euros per share and 3.25 euros per share

* Dividend will be proposed to shareholders of 3.01 euros per share in respect of year 2015

