Oct 22 Grammer AG

* Says signing contract for the acquisition of Reum Group

* Reum Group has around 950 employees and generated sales of around 130 million euro in 2014

* Says is buying 100 pct of reum group's share capital from H.T.P. Investments B.V., Palatium Beteiligungsgesellschaft UG and H.T.P. Automotive GmbH

* Says purchase price will not be disclosed