BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group says files for non-timely 10-Q
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
Oct 23 SCA AB
* Says divests holding in Bromma Business Jet
* Says transaction will give rise to costs of approximately SEK 95 million and be reported as an item affecting comparability in Q3 of 2015
* Says the divestment is expected to be completed not later than February 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results