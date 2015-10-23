BRIEF-Schibsted to pay $400 mln to Telenor in online classifieds deal
* Will make a cash payment of $400 million to telenor regarding asia, latam online classifieds assets deal
Oct 23 Globo Plc :
* Response to share price movements
* Group is aware of a report published last night by an organisation called Quintessential Capital Management in the United States
* Globo completely refutes all allegations made in this report
* Frontier Communications- Chris Levendos, former head of network deployment & operations organization at Google Fiber, will join co as EVP, field operations