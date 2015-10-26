BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT qtrly diluted FFO per unit $0.20
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
Oct 26 Havfisk ASA :
* Says has made an agreement to sell the vessel Stamsund to an Islandic company
* Sales amount is 20 million Norwegian crowns ($2.39 million)
* The trawler's book value was about 18 million crowns per Sept. 30
* Delivery of the trawler will take place in Jan. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3670 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp :
* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities