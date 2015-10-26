Oct 26 Havfisk ASA :

* Says has made an agreement to sell the vessel Stamsund to an Islandic company

* Sales amount is 20 million Norwegian crowns ($2.39 million)

* The trawler's book value was about 18 million crowns per Sept. 30

* Delivery of the trawler will take place in Jan. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3670 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)