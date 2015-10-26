Oct 26 MLP AG :

* Says volatile capital markets and special tax effect burden earnings in third quarter

* Says Q3 group net loss of 2.9 million euros is anticipated (Q3 2014: 3.4 million euros)

* Will record one-off expenses of -2.0 million euros under finance costs and a retrospective tax payment of -1.1 million euros in Q3

* Anticipates a pro forma EBIT (adjusted for acquisition of DOMCURA) in Q3 of 0.2 million euros (Q3 2014: 4.9 million euros)

* Slight increase in FY EBIT over previous year that had previously been targeted will probably not be achieved