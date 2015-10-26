BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
Oct 26 MLP AG :
* Says volatile capital markets and special tax effect burden earnings in third quarter
* Says Q3 group net loss of 2.9 million euros is anticipated (Q3 2014: 3.4 million euros)
* Will record one-off expenses of -2.0 million euros under finance costs and a retrospective tax payment of -1.1 million euros in Q3
* Anticipates a pro forma EBIT (adjusted for acquisition of DOMCURA) in Q3 of 0.2 million euros (Q3 2014: 4.9 million euros)
* Slight increase in FY EBIT over previous year that had previously been targeted will probably not be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.