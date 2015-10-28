BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Cancom Se
* Says had sound business development in the third quarter
* Q3 preliminary EBITA 13.8 million eur
* Q3 preliminary EBITDA 17.2 million eur
* Says Q3 sales revenues rose by 10.1 percent to eur 226.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited