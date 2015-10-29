BRIEF-Makarony Polskie Q1 net profit increases to 1.9 mln zlotys
* REPORTS Q1 NET PROFIT AT 1.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Svenska Cellulosa (SCA) AB
* Says divests its business in South East Asia, Taiwan and South Korea for integration with Vinda
* The purchase consideration amounts to HKD 2.8 billion (approx. SEK 3.1 billion) on a debt-free basis
* Closing of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2016
* Says the transaction is expected to lead to approximately SEK 90 million in restructuring costs that will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in the fourth quarter of 2015.
* The agreement is subject to approval by the independent shareholders of Vinda
* SCA is the majority shareholder in Vinda since 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it has named Yoshikuni Sugiyama as the new President of the company, to replace Takeshi Uemura