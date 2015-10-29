Oct 29 Svenska Cellulosa (SCA) AB

* Says divests its business in South East Asia, Taiwan and South Korea for integration with Vinda

* The purchase consideration amounts to HKD 2.8 billion (approx. SEK 3.1 billion) on a debt-free basis

* Closing of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2016

* Says the transaction is expected to lead to approximately SEK 90 million in restructuring costs that will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in the fourth quarter of 2015.

* The agreement is subject to approval by the independent shareholders of Vinda

* SCA is the majority shareholder in Vinda since 2013