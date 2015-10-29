Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 12
ZURICH, May 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,072 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Oct 29 Kontron AG :
* Delivers solid Q3, full-year guidance reduced
* Q3 revenue 113.4 million euros ($123.97 million) vs 108.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 order intake 111.2 million euros, minus 17.6 pct year-on-year due to base effects, but 11.1 pct above Q2 2015
* Q3 EBIT (adjusted for restructuring costs) 5.1 million euros versus loss 1.8 million euros year ago
* FY revenue guidance reduced to 460 million euros to 470 million euros, gross margin expected above planned 25 pct, adjusted EBIT margin expected slightly below announced 3 pct to 5 pct corridor Source text for Eikon:
