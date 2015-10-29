BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute Q1 profit before taxes up at EUR 2.1 mln
* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE OF EUR 31.2 MLN VERSUS EUR 32.3 MLN YEAR AGO
Oct 29 Siltronic AG :
* Increases third quarter sales year on year; currency-related decline in EBITDA
* Q3 sales up 7 percent year on year to about 231 million euros ($252.62 million)
* EBITDA drops by just under 12 percent in Q3 to 29 million euros; EBITDA margin is slightly below 13 percent
* For 2015 expects currency-related sales growth in high single-digit percentage range
* Unit sales in second half of year have been falling sharply
* Some customers purchased fewer wafers in Q3 in order to run down their surplus inventories
* Same inventory correction actions appear to have been carried over into final quarter of 2015
* Persistently weak sales of PCs, tablets, and smartphones in China are having a particularly negative impact on wafer demand
* EBITDA margin for year as a whole will be slightly lower than for first three quarters
* Siltronic's medium-term EBITDA margin goal is 20 percent
* For 2015 still expects to see a slight year-on-year increase in unit sales
* Free cash flow is expected to remain positive over 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 301.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 288.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO