Oct 29 Marine Harvest says:

* Launches approx. EUR 340 million convertible bond offering due 2020

* Bonds will be issued and redeemed at 100% of their principal amount

* The senior unsecured Bonds are convertible into common shares of the Company. The Bonds are expected to have an annual coupon in the range of 0.125% to 0.875% payable semi-annually in arrear and a conversion premium of 30% to 35% over the volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange (translated into EUR) between launch and pricing.

* The Company may elect to withdraw the convertible bond offer if the volume weighted average price of its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange (translated into EUR) between launch and pricing of the convertible bond transaction falls below EUR 11.73

* The Bonds are expected to be settled on 5 November 2015. The Bonds will not be listed on issue but Marine Harvest may decide to list the Bonds on an exchange at a later stage.

* The proceeds from the Bonds will be used to increase the financial flexibility of Marine Harvest, refinancing of certain of the Company's indebtedness and extension of the Company's debt maturity profile.

* ABG Sundal Collier and Credit Suisse are acting as joint bookrunners.

* Marine Harvest expects to announce the final terms and conditions related to the convertible bond transaction on 29 October 2015.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)