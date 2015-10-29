Oct 29 PSI Aktiengesellschaft für Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* PSI increases group net result by 92 pct after nine months

* 9-month new orders improve by 12 pct to 149 million euros ($162.86 million)

* 9-month group sales increase by 7.4 pct to 136.6 million euros

* 9-month group EBIT increased by 66 pct to 7.3 million euros

* Sees annual target of an EBIT of 11 million euros formulated in annual report will be achieved and that start of 2016 will see double-digit growth in new orders and sales

