Nov 4 Grammer AG :

* First nine months of 2015 shows a further substantial increase of 6.3 percent in group revenue to 1.06 billion euros ($1.16 billion) (9-month 2014: 993.8 million euros)

* Operating profit (EBIT) of 29.7 million euros in period from January through September 2015 (Jan.- Sept. 2014: 43.1 million euros)

* Net profit for first nine months of 2015 came to 16.7 million euros (9-month 2014: 25.8 million euros)

* Full-Year revenue and EBIT guidance for 2015 confirmed

* Expects a full-year EBIT of around 42 million euros

* Still projects an appreciable increase in revenue over previous year to more than 1.4 billion euros