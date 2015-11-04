Nov 4 Cenit AG :

* Reaches an EBIT growth of 13.6 pct and a significant increase in sales with own software after 9 months

* During first nine months, generated group sales revenues of 89.424 million euros ($97.86 million) (prior year: 91.364 million euros/ down 2.1pct)

* 9-month EBITDA of 9.203 million euros (prior year: 8.524 million euros), up 8.0 pct, and EBIT of 7.633 million euros (prior year: 6.719 million euros), up 13.6 pct

* For FY targets consistent sales

* On the whole, is anticipating rise of 8 pct-10 pct in earnings (EBIT) for FY

