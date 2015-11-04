BRIEF-Engaged Capital LLC says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
Nov 4 Skanska AB
* Skanska builds hotel in Portland, United States, for $56 million, about SEK 470 million
* Says construction will begin this fall with completion in fall 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Engaged Capital Llc says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
BRUSSELS, May 2 Britain is in uproar over a German newspaper account of last week's Brexit talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker. Here are reading notes for the saga: