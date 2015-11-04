BRIEF-Highlight Event And Entertainment: EGM resolves an ordinary capital increase
Nov 4 Ryanair Holdings Plc
* Ryanair oct traffic grows 15% to 9.68m customers
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting resolves an ordinary capital increase and the extension and increase of the authorized share capital
* Trendy Plaza entered into termination agreement with Ramada, an indirect subsidiary of NWD