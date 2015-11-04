Nov 4 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG

* Continues encouraging revenue and EBIT growth in Q3 of 2015

* Revenues in Q3 rose 6.5 percent to 97.9 million euros ($107.13 million) (previuos year: 92.0 million euros)

* Q3 net income after financial expenses and income taxes amounted to 1.5 million euros (previous year: 1.2 million euros)

* Forecast for 2015 confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)