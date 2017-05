Nov 4 SABMiller Plc :

* Update on possible offer and PUSU extension

* SABMiller and AB InBev have made good progress in agreeing terms of possible offer which will be set out in detail in any announcement of a firm intention to make an offer

* Board of SABMiller has requested that Panel on Takeovers and Mergers further extends relevant PUSU deadline until 5.00 pm on Nov. 11, 2015