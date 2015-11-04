BRIEF-Bio Gate says Chairman of Supervisory Board Knud Klingler to resign
* Chairman of supervisory board Knud Klingler to resign from supervisory board with effect as of the end of the AGM
Nov 4 Sectra
* Swedish healthcare region invests in digital pathology from Sectra - a step toward shorter waiting times for cancer care
* Says Swedish healthcare region Ostergotland is making a full commitment to digital pathology by investing in a solution from Sectra
* Says solution is being rolled out on a broad front and all 20 pathologists working in Linkoping will be able to review examinations digitally
* SENOMYX INC says two proxy advisory firms recommend Senomyx shareholders support co's nominees to board