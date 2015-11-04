Nov 4 Mediclin AG :
* In the first nine months of the 2015 financial year, group
sales increased by 2.9 pct up to 414.4 million euros ($451.03
million) and the group operating result improved from 12.2
million euros to 17.4 million euros
* Sees FY 2015 sales target of 3.0 pct growth announced for
group to be presumably reached
* Assumes that FY 2015 group EBIT will range between 19
million euros and 21 million euros, provided post-acute segment
continues to perform well
