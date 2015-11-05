Nov 5 Epigenomics AG :

* Said on Wednesday it adjusted 2015 outlook after FDA response letter

* FY 2015 revenue is projected to exceed last year's figure of 1.5 million euros ($1.63 million), which is significantly less than the projected 3-4 million euros

* FY 2015 EBIT is now projected at the lower end, or may slightly fall short, of the previous outlook range of -10.0 million to -11.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)