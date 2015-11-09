BRIEF-Saudi's Savola appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman
* Appoints Badr Abdullah Al-Issa as vice-chairman, effective April 19
Nov 9 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* On Nov. 6 2015 Hofseth Biocare announced that the company had taken legal action against the insurance company If .. in connection with a steam boiler breakdown Aug. 20, 2014
* The parties have reached an amicable settlement where If .. will compensate HBC an amount of 23 million Norwegian crowns ($2.7 million)
* The amount will be paid to HBC by no later than Nov. 21th
* Each party will cover their own costs related to the case
* As a consequence of the amicable settlement the case will be withdrawn in a joint pleading to the District Court
* The settlement will entail full profit and loss impact as the company is in non-taxpaying position at the moment
* Similarly, the company's equity will be strengthened by 23 million crowns
* The profit and equity impact will be registered in the Q4 accounts to be presented in Feb. 2016
* Q1 net loss 1 million dinars versus loss of 1.1 million dinars year ago