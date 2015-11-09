Nov 9 Akastor :
* Says has entered into an agreement with Aker to
divest eight properties with long-term lease agreements
* Says properties are valued at NOK 1 243 million in an
all-cash transaction
* Says average remaining contract tenor of the lease is
approximately 18.5 years. The annualized rent in 2015 is
approximately NOK 86.5 million in total
* Says transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth
quarter of 2015, subject to approval by the board of directors
in Aker Kværner Holding AS
* Akastor expects to realize a financial gain of
approximately NOK 300 million in its fourth quarter results for
2015, following completion of the divestment
* The expected net cash, after tax, effect of the
transaction will be approximately NOK 1 170 million.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)