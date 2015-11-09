Nov 9 Stroeer SE

* Publishes preliminary results for the third quarter of 2015 and increases its guidance for the full fiscal years 2015 and 2016

* In Q3, revenue grew by approximately 9 pct year on year, rising from 174.6 million euros to 189.8 million euros ($204 million)

* Q3 operational EBITDA rose by just above 44 pct to 43.4 million euros

* Q3 adjusted net profit improved by some 94 pct on prior year to 19.2 million euros

* Is raising its guidance for full fiscal year 2015 from operational EBITDA of at least 180 million euros to operational EBITDA of up to 200 million euros and organic revenue growth in high single-digit percent range

* For fiscal year 2016, Stroeer Group now anticipates revenue of between 1.1 billion euros and 1.2 billion euros

* For fiscal year 2016, Stroeer Group now anticipates revenue of between 1.1 billion euros and 1.2 billion euros

* For fiscal year 2016 sees operational EBITDA of between 270 million euros and 280 million euros