BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Nov 11 Paion AG :
* Reports consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2015
* Net loss of 20.4 million euros ($21.92 million) has been incurred in first nine months of 2015 compared to a net loss of 6.3 million euros in prior-year period
* Further concentrates on development of remimazolam and does not expect significant revenues in 2015
* Sees FY 2015 net loss to increase significantly compared to prior year and amount to approximately 27 million to 29 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp