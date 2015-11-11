Nov 11 Great Portland Estates Plc

* Interim dividend 3.6 penceper share

* H1 pretax profit rose 15.7 percent to 24.3 million stg

* H1 sales 116.9 million stg

* H1 rental value growth of 6.5% (6.7% offices, 5.9% retail) v 5.6% for ipd central london

* H1 EPRA NAV per share of 808 pence, up 14.0% over six months

* H1 EPRA profit before tax of £24.3 million, up 15.7% on 2014. Epra eps of 6.9 pence, up 16.9%

