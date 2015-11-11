BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs a binding LOI with Leafcann Group
* Signs a binding letter of intent with Australian medicinal cannabis producer, Leafcann Group Pty Ltd
Abcam Plc
* Has entered into agreement to acquire Axiomx, Inc on cash-free/debt-free basis for $20 mln upfront, performance-based payments of $25 mln
* Performance payments will be made over five years and are based upon successful completion of commercial and technical milestones
* Filed an Inter Partes Review (IPR) petition against U.S. patent owned by Renovacare Sciences Corp