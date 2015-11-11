Nov 11 Abcam Plc :

* Has entered into agreement to acquire Axiomx, Inc on cash-free/debt-free basis for $20 mln upfront, performance-based payments of $25 mln

* Performance payments will be made over five years and are based upon successful completion of commercial and technical milestones

* Consideration will be funded from a combination of abcam's existing cash resources and newly issued shares