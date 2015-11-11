Nov 11 ICAP Plc :

* H1 pretax profit 83 million stg versus 36 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue 595 million stg

* Interim dividend 6.6 pence per share

* Group revenue from continuing businesses increased by 4 pct, and by 1 pct on a constant currency basis

* Trading profit before tax increased 17 pct to 101 million stg despite ongoing cyclical and structural headwinds

* Electronic markets and post trade risk and information generated 77 pct of group's trading operating profit

* Continues to invest in new innovative solutions which will continue to grow addressable market Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)