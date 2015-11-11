Nov 11 Scout24 Ag
* On track to meet full year targets for 2015
* Positive outlook for full financial year 2015, expecting
total external revenues of around 390 million euros ($419.09
million) and an ordinary operating EBITDA margin at a level
between 47.5 pct and 49.0 pct
* Scout24 group revenues grew by 15.8 pct to 99.2 million
euros in Q3 of 2015
* Q3 significant surge in profitability with ordinary
operating EBITDA up 33.7 pct to 49.1 million euros
* Expects favourable tailwinds in macroeconomic backdrop as
well as in German real estate and European automotive market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9306 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)