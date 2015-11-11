BRIEF-Platinum Asia Investments intends to sell PAI shares & exercise options
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
Nov 11 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co KGaA :
* Listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from Nov. 11 on
* Private placement successfully completed
* Entire share capital of 11,114,750 shares in German Startups was included in trading in entry standard subsegment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
* Placing agents agree, as agents of clear lift, to subscribe for up to 200 million placing shares at placing price of hk$0.62 per placing share