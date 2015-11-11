BRIEF-Downer's offer for Spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
Nov 11 Wpp Plc
* GroupM has acquired a majority stake in mobile marketing agency yonder media in south africa
* Yonder Media's unaudited consolidated revenues for 2015 were about 20 mln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Downer's offer for spotless freed from regulatory approvals conditions
* Entered into an agreement to acquire Jemsoft Group of companies