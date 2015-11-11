Nov 11 Adesso AG :

* Adesso ag increases operating earnings to a new high of 5.4 million euros ($5.80 million)in the third quarter

* Sales rose in first nine months of 2015 over previous year by 22 pct to 140 million euros and EBITDA by 38 pct to 9.6 million euros

* Positive effect on earnings per share is expected beginning with Q1 2016

* During year already lifted EBITDA forecast of 11 million-12 million euros for 2015 will be achieved on this basis with a high probability