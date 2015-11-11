Nov 11 Alphaform AG :

* Management board and insolvency administrator of Alphaform AG decide to apply for entire delisting of Alphaform shares

* Present listing of shares for OTC trading on stock exchanges in Stuttgart, Munich, Hanover, Duesseldorf, Berlin/Bremen and Hamburg shall also cease parallel to revocation of admission to regulated market at Frankfurt stock exchange

* Significant reduction in company's administrative costs is expected from Alphaform AG's intended entire withdrawal from capital market

