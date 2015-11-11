UPDATE 1-German Sun King's SolarWorld to file for insolvency
Nov 11 Alphaform AG :
* Management board and insolvency administrator of Alphaform AG decide to apply for entire delisting of Alphaform shares
* Present listing of shares for OTC trading on stock exchanges in Stuttgart, Munich, Hanover, Duesseldorf, Berlin/Bremen and Hamburg shall also cease parallel to revocation of admission to regulated market at Frankfurt stock exchange
* Significant reduction in company's administrative costs is expected from Alphaform AG's intended entire withdrawal from capital market
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.