Nov 12 GFT Technologies SE

* GFT Group continues its dynamic trend in q3 2015 and upgrades full-year guidance

* Consolidated revenue up 42 per cent to eur 271.48 million in first nine months

* Earnings (EBITDA) improved by 38 per cent to eur 31.30 million

* Full-Year guidance for revenue and earnings upgraded

* Consolidated revenue for full year 2015 is expected to reach eur 368 million

* Guidance for ebitda and ebt has been raised by eur 1 million each to eur 44 million and eur 31 million

* Productive utilisation rate of gft division is expected to remain at its high prior-year rate (89 per cent) in 2015

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 38 per cent to eur 31.30 million in first nine months of 2015

* Pre-Tax earnings (EBT) rose by 26 per cent year-on-year to eur 22.75 million

* Full-Year guidance for revenue was increased from eur 362 million to eur 368 million