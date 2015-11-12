Nov 12 Ferratum Oyj :

* Continues on its profitable growth path in the first nine months of 2015

* 9-month revenues rise by 60.2 pct to 79.2 million euros ($85 million); record sales in 2014 exceeded after only nine months

* 9-month EBIT increase by 50.0 pct to 12.7 million euros

* Significant PR work and marketing are scheduled from Q1 2016 on

* 9-month net income increased significantly by a total of 90.5 pct to 8.8 million euros(8.3 million euros after IPO costs) compared to 4.6 million euros in first nine months of 2014

Marketing and further development of Ferratum's Mobile Bank are most important strategic targets for 2016