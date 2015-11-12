Nov 12 Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Revenue up 5.5 pct in first nine months of the year

* Outlook for 2015 confirmed overall

* 9-month consolidated revenue increased by 5.5 pct to 398.6 million euros ($428.50 million)

* On a like-for-like basis, Adler achieved slight growth of 0.1 pct for 9 months

* Q3 revenue grew even more significantly, by 6.8 pct to 130.2 million euros

* Forecast confirmed: further profitable growth expected

* Expects EBITDA to stagnate at best at already high level, and possibly to decline temporarily

* Expects to report EBITDA for current Q4 of 2015 that is significantly up year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)