Nov 12 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Revenue up 5.5 pct in first nine months of the year
* Outlook for 2015 confirmed overall
* 9-month consolidated revenue increased by 5.5 pct to 398.6
million euros ($428.50 million)
* On a like-for-like basis, Adler achieved slight growth of
0.1 pct for 9 months
* Q3 revenue grew even more significantly, by 6.8 pct to
130.2 million euros
* Forecast confirmed: further profitable growth expected
* Expects EBITDA to stagnate at best at already high level,
and possibly to decline temporarily
* Expects to report EBITDA for current Q4 of 2015 that is
significantly up year on year
($1 = 0.9302 euros)
