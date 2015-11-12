BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 Aurelius AG :
* Third-quarter results confirm very positive full-year outlook
* Increased its total consolidated revenues by 22 percent to 1,440.6 million euros ($1.55 billion) in first nine months of 2015 (Q1-Q3 2014: 1,177.7 million euros)
* 9-month EBITDA of 165.6 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 208.5 million euros)
* For full year 2015, expects to generate an operating EBITDA of more than 120 million euros, a new record for Aurelius group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.