Nov 12 MLP AG :

* Confirms results for the first nine months of 2015

* 9-month total revenue up from 344.7 million euros ($370.45 million) to 369.5 million euros, pro forma EBIT (prior to acquisitions) at 8.3 million euros (9 months 2014: 9.4 million euros)

* In Q3 total revenue increased from 117.8 million euros to 122.9 million euros

* Q3 EBIT stood at -0.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 4.9 million euros)

* Q3 net loss amounted to 2.9 million euros (Q3 2014: profit 3.4 million euros)

* In 2015 will presumably not be able achieve originally targeted slight increase in EBIT compared to financial year 2014