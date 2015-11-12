BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 MLP AG :
* Confirms results for the first nine months of 2015
* 9-month total revenue up from 344.7 million euros ($370.45 million) to 369.5 million euros, pro forma EBIT (prior to acquisitions) at 8.3 million euros (9 months 2014: 9.4 million euros)
* In Q3 total revenue increased from 117.8 million euros to 122.9 million euros
* Q3 EBIT stood at -0.7 million euros (Q3 2014: 4.9 million euros)
* Q3 net loss amounted to 2.9 million euros (Q3 2014: profit 3.4 million euros)
* In 2015 will presumably not be able achieve originally targeted slight increase in EBIT compared to financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
