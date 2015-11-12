BRIEF-Tessi SA turnover rises to 108.1 million euros
* Q1 turnover 108.1 million euros ($118.02 million) versus 99.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2pYEcu5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 12 Triad Group Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 20.7 percent to 12.74 million stg
* Half year results for six months ended 30 September 2015
* Profit after tax up 70.6 pct to 0.22 mln stg (2014:0.13 mln stg)
* Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation up 36.5 pct to 0.30 million stg (2014: 0.22 mln stg)
* Profit from operations up 42.5 pct to 0.26 mln stg (2014: 0.18 mln stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares rise as much as 12 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, updates shares)