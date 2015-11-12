Nov 12 Halfords Group Plc
* Interim dividend up 2.9 percent to 5.66 pence per share
* H1 sales rose 1.8 percent to 533.5 million stg
* Group revenue rose 1.8% with retail up 1.4% like-for-like
and autocentres up 3.3% like-for-like.
* Interim dividend per share of 5.66p, up 2.9%
* In first half motoring side of business performed well and
in-store service sales grew strongly, reflecting our focus on
this key area of differentiation
* All retail categories grew except cycling, due to weak
sales in July and August
* Cycling performance in Q2 was disappointing and, given
seasonal mix towards cycling during summer, this contributed to
decline in group profitability for period
* Profit before tax and non-recurring items was £46.4m, down
5.9%
* Earnings per share before non-recurring items were 19.2p,
down 4.5%
* Plenty of reasons for us to remain confident that cycling
market will continue to grow over long-term
* New group strategy to stabilise foundations, improve
service levels and grow sales
(Reporting by Angus Berwick)