BRIEF-Genpact acquires BrightClaim and their associated co National Vendor
* Genpact adds deep insurance end-to-end claims management expertise with acquisition of BrightClaim
Nov 12 MTG AB
* MTG acquires DreamHack
* Says is acquiring 100% of DreamHack for an enterprise value of SEK 244 million
* DreamHack is the leading esports player in Scandinavia and runs both local and global esports leagues, tournaments and championships
* Says company generated SEK 69 million of sales in 2014 and was profitable for full year
* Says it is expected to generate double digit sales growth in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 3 A former accountant at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to settle parallel criminal and civil charges, after he was caught illegally trading options while working at the agency, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.