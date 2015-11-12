Nov 12 MTG AB

* MTG acquires DreamHack

* Says is acquiring 100% of DreamHack for an enterprise value of SEK 244 million

* DreamHack is the leading esports player in Scandinavia and runs both local and global esports leagues, tournaments and championships

* Says company generated SEK 69 million of sales in 2014 and was profitable for full year

* Says it is expected to generate double digit sales growth in 2015.